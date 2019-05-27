The Stanley Cup Final begins Monday as the Blues and the Bruins meet in Game 1 Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The Blues, which entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, are coming off a series win over the second-seeded Sharks in the conference final. St. Louis won the last three games against San Jose to win the series in six games, which came after a seven-game series win over Dallas that included a double-overtime victory in Game 7. In the first round, the Blues beat the Jets in six games.

The Bruins, meanwhile, were the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and swept Carolina in the conference final. Boston advanced after a seven-game series against Toronto in the first round and a six-game victory against Columbus in the second round.

Game 1 will be played Monday, May 27.

Here's how to watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

