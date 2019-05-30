Blues' Oskar Sundqvist Suspended for Game 3 for Boarding Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk

Sundqvist's hit on Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk sent the defenseman to the hospital with a concussion.

By Emily Caron
May 30, 2019

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for one game for boarding Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, the league announced Thursday. 

The 25-year-old Swede made the hit on Grzelcyk during Game 2 and sent the Bruins’ defenseman to the hospital with a concussion. Sundqvist was issued a two-minute minor penalty for boarding after Grzelcyk went down, but the NHL department of player safety announced Thursday morning that Sundqvist would be subject to a hearing for the hit.

The suspension ruling came Thursday evening. Sundqvist will not play Saturday night in St. Louis for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Sundqvist has scored four goals and made five assists through 21 playoffs games. 

The series is tied at 1–1 going into Saturday night's game after the Blues took a 3-2 win on Wednesday in overtime. Game 3 will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

