The Blues and Bruins will square off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. The battle at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Saturday will mark the Blues' first home Stanley Cup game since 1970. They tied the series 1–1 with a 3-2 victory in Boston on Wednesday, beating the Bruins with an overtime goal from defenseman Carl Gunnarsson.

Boston took a 1–0 series lead in a 4-2 victory on May 27. The Bruins are seeking their fourth Stanley Cup since 1970 and their first since 2011.

Here's how to watch Saturday's matchup:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.