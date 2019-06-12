The Bruins and Blues will square off in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. The battle at TD Garden in Boston is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Boston rebounded from a 3–2 series deficit with a rousing Game 6 win in St. Louis on Sunday. The Bruins tallied four third period goals in the 5-1 win, with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak each tallying two points.

Wednesday will mark the first Stanley Cup Game 7 since 2011 when Boston defeated Vancouver. There have been six Game 7's in the last 20 Stanley Cups, with the home team sporting a 4–2 record.

Boston is aiming for its first Stanley Cup since 2011 and its fourth championship since 1970. St. Louis has reached the Stanley Cup just once, getting swept by the Bruins in 1970.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's matchup:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

