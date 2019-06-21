The 2019 NHL draft will begin on Friday, June 21 at Rogers Arena, home of the Vancouver Canucks in British Columbia. This year marks the first time Vancouver has hosted the event since 2006.

The first round of the league's 57th draft will be broadcast on Friday night. The draft will resume with the second through seventh rounds on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. The 2019 draft will be aired by both NBCSN and NHL network, with the former broadcasting the first day and the former broadcasting the second. Both days will be available online via live stream.

The New Jersey Devils hold the first pick. The Rangers and Blackhawks will follow to round out the top three selections of the weekend.

How to Watch Round 1:

Date: Friday, June 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: You can watch the draft live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

How to Watch Rounds 2-7:

Date: Saturday, June 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: NHL Network

Find the full first-round draft order below:

1. New Jersey Devils

2. New York Rangers

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Colorado Avalanche (from Senators)

5. Los Angeles Kings

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. Buffalo Sabres

8. Edmonton Oilers

9. Anaheim Ducks

10. Vancouver Canucks

11. Philadelphia Flyers

12. Minnesota Wild

13. Florida Panthers

14. Arizona Coyotes

15. Montreal Canadiens

16. Colorado Avalanche

17. Vegas Golden Knights

18. Dallas Stars

19. Ottawa Senators (from Blue Jackets)

20. Winnipeg Jets (from Rangers)

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Los Angeles Kings (from Maple Leafs)

23. New York Islanders

24. Nashville Predators

25. Washington Capitals

26. Calgary Flames

27. Tampa Bay Lightning

28. Carolina Hurricanes

29. Anaheim Ducks (from Sharks via Sabres)

30. Boston Bruins

31. Buffalo Sabres (from Blues)