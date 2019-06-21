The 2019 NHL draft will take place in Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.
The 2019 NHL draft will begin on Friday, June 21 at Rogers Arena, home of the Vancouver Canucks in British Columbia. This year marks the first time Vancouver has hosted the event since 2006.
The first round of the league's 57th draft will be broadcast on Friday night. The draft will resume with the second through seventh rounds on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. The 2019 draft will be aired by both NBCSN and NHL network, with the former broadcasting the first day and the former broadcasting the second. Both days will be available online via live stream.
The New Jersey Devils hold the first pick. The Rangers and Blackhawks will follow to round out the top three selections of the weekend.
How to Watch Round 1:
Date: Friday, June 21
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the draft live on fuboTV.
How to Watch Rounds 2-7:
Date: Saturday, June 22
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: NHL Network
Live stream: You can watch the draft live on fuboTV.
Find the full first-round draft order below:
1. New Jersey Devils
2. New York Rangers
3. Chicago Blackhawks
4. Colorado Avalanche (from Senators)
5. Los Angeles Kings
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. Buffalo Sabres
8. Edmonton Oilers
9. Anaheim Ducks
10. Vancouver Canucks
11. Philadelphia Flyers
12. Minnesota Wild
13. Florida Panthers
14. Arizona Coyotes
15. Montreal Canadiens
16. Colorado Avalanche
17. Vegas Golden Knights
18. Dallas Stars
19. Ottawa Senators (from Blue Jackets)
20. Winnipeg Jets (from Rangers)
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Los Angeles Kings (from Maple Leafs)
23. New York Islanders
24. Nashville Predators
25. Washington Capitals
26. Calgary Flames
27. Tampa Bay Lightning
28. Carolina Hurricanes
29. Anaheim Ducks (from Sharks via Sabres)
30. Boston Bruins
31. Buffalo Sabres (from Blues)