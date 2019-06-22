VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks have acquired center J.T. Miller in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay received journeyman minor-league goalie Marek Mazanec and two draft picks in the deal, including a conditional 2020 first-round selection.

Another benefit for the Lightning is they free themselves from the final four years of the five-year, $26.25 million contract Miller signed last year. Tampa Bay is looking to open space under the salary cap to re-sign center Brayden Point, a restricted free agent.

The 26-year-old Miller is a seven-year veteran who had 13 goals and 34 assists in 75 games in his first full season with Tampa Bay.

He spent his first five-plus seasons with the New York Rangers, where he topped 20 goals three times before being traded to the Lightning during the 2017-18 season.