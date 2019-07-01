Islanders Ink Goalie Semyon Varlamov as Robin Lehner Signs With Blackhawks

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Islanders let Vezina Trophy finalist Robin Lehner walk and will replace him with veteran goaltender Semyon Varlamov. 

By Associated Press
July 01, 2019

The Islanders announced they had agreed to terms with Varlamov on a four-year contract. He spent the past eight seasons with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Islanders announced they had agreed to terms with Varlamov on a four-year contract. He spent the past eight seasons with the Colorado Avalanche.

Varlamov becomes part of a tandem with Thomas Greiss for the Islanders, who let Lehner depart after a stirring run to the playoffs.

The 27-year-old Lehner agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract with Chicago, giving the Blackhawks one of the best goaltender tandems in the league. He posted a career-high 25 wins last season with the Islanders. He also had a 2.13 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and six shutouts.

Lehner also won the Masterton Trophy this year as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. He became a Vezina finalist after revealing during training camp that he has struggled with addiction and bipolar disorder.

The Blackhawks also have Corey Crawford, who was in goal for Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015 but has struggled with injuries in recent years.

