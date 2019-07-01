The NHL offseason has already delivered plenty of drama in the form of trades and free agent signings, and there's still plenty to come.

The most high-profile move of the summer, at least so far, has been the Predators' trade of P.K. Subban to the Devils.

As for free agency, there have been are been quality of free agents come of the board including Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin who had 87 points last season. He's the jewel of this free agent class.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• The New York Rangers sign forward Artemi Panarin. Panarin‘ s AAV will come in at $11.642 million on a seven-year deal. (Team announcement)

• Sergei Bobrovsky agrees to seven-year, $70 million Contract with the Florida Panthers. (Team announcement)

• Mats Zuccarello singed a five-year, $30 million contract with the Minnesota Wild, with a $6 million AAV, (Team announcement)

• Corey Perry has signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Stars. Perry played on 31 games after knee surgery. (Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet/NHL Network)

• The Dallas Stars add former Sharks captain Joe Pavelski, who receives a three-year, $21 million deal.

• Brandon Tanev signs a six-year agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Team announcement)

• Canucks sign veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to a two-year, $4 million contract

• The Columbus Blue Jackets re-sign defenseman Ryan Murray to two-year, $9.2 million deal

• Maple Leafs have signed center Jason Spezza to one-year, $700,000 deal.