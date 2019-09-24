Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews is facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an incident last May in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz., Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star reported on Tuesday.

According to a police report obtained by the outlet, Matthews and a group of his friends were involved in an incident with a female security guard, Fayola Dozithee, outside of his condo at 2 a.m. last spring. She claimed the group tried to get into her car as she sat inside doing paperwork. Dozithee said she confronted them and the response from Matthews was that he thought it would be funny to see how she would respond.

Dozithee also claims Matthews pulled his pants down after beginning to walk away, adding that he was not fully exposed and kept his underwear up. The police report said a security video tape shows a man walking with his pants around his ankles with his underwear on, per The Star.

Dozithee told police Matthews and his friends appeared to be drunk. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Matthews, who signed a five-year extension with the Maple Leafs worth $58 million in January, was not reached by The Star for comment. His agent also did not respond to the charges.

The Maple Leafs acknowledged the charges in a statement provided to the Star.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are aware of the complaint of disturbing the peace against forward Auston Matthews," the team said. "Auston is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities but neither he nor the Club will comment any further out of respect for the process involved."

Disorderly conduct is punishable by up to six months in jail and up to a $2,500 fine in Arizona.