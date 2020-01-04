Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The first Saturday of the New Year features a 12-game slate of NHL action throughout the day. There are a total of five matinee games (based on local time) beginning with an Oilers-Bruins game that features four of the league’s top-5 scorers. Also on tap is a battle between the Central Division-leading Blues and Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights and a battle of two likely playoff teams in Toronto as the Islanders take on the Maple Leafs.

There’s plenty to wager on, but let’s take a closer look at two games in particular. Here are my two best bets for Saturday:

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Over 6.5 goals (-115)

Buckle up for what should be an exciting, high-scoring affair between two teams not currently in playoff position.

The Panthers are the gift that keeps on giving for over bettors this season. They rank in the top 5 in the league in both goals for and goals against this season. The average Florida game features 6.9 goals, and that total is matched in road games too (6.89 goals). The Panthers are tied for the fourth-most goals allowed per game on the road this season at 3.67. Oh, and they’ve allowed 22 goals in their past five games and have gone over the posted total in six of their last eight.

Despite being a mediocre team overall, the Sabres are one of the better home teams in the NHL. They rank 10th in the league in points percentage and are averaging 3.45 goals per game at KeyBank Center, the eighth-best mark in the NHL. Buffalo center Jack Eichel is in the midst of a true breakout season, even for a player of his talent level, and has potted 12 goals in the last 16 games.

Taking the Sabres as underdogs in this matchup isn’t a bad play either, but the goals are more of a sure thing. Expect plenty of them on Saturday afternoon.

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings: Kings (+115)

There’s some value here because a quick glance at the Kings’ overall record shows they’re a bad team and don’t deserve to be favored even at home against Nashville. However, that doesn't account for how these two teams are actually playing right now.

The Predators have lost three games in a row and are coming off a brutal loss to the Stars in the Winter Classic, a game in which they held a 2-0 lead. They also lost their second-best defenseman early in that contest when Corey Perry, who has since been suspended five games, elbowed Ryan Ellis in the head. Ellis is expected to miss Saturday’s game and his timeline for a return is unknown. His loss depletes a defensive corps that lacks proven depth and will negatively affect Nashville’s offensive output as well.

The Kings won’t be making a playoff push this season, but they’ve been a respectable home team. Their .605 home points percentage (11-7-1) is right around league average. Since the beginning of November, Los Angeles is 9-3-1 at home and that doesn’t include their 7-4 win over Nashville at the Staples Center on October 12.

Expect the Kings to continue their winning ways in L.A. as the Predators continue to scuffle with their head coach on the hot seat.

Season Record: 20-15-1 (+3.94 units)