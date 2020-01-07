Predators Fire Head Coach Peter Laviolette After Five-Plus Seasons

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators have fired head coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy, the team announced Monday. No interim coach has been named.

Under Laviolette, the Predators reached the NHL postseason in five consecutive seasons, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2016–17 and the second round of the postseason twice.

"Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights - from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup Final to a Presidents' Trophy and our first two Central Division titles," David Poile, the team's president of hockey operations/GM said in a statement. "Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five-and-a-half seasons."

He was hired in 2014–15 and led the team to 248 wins, the sixth-most in the league over that span. In addition to the numerous team accolades, Laviolette and his staff represented the team at the All-Star Game in 2014–15, as Nashville lead the league in percentage points at the season's midpoint.

In 2017, the Predators became the third team seeded lowest in its respective conference to advance to the Stanley Cup Final since 1994.

Laviolette was previously the head coach of the Islanders, Hurricanes and Flyers, winning the Stanley Cup in Carolina in 2005-06.

Nashville (19-15-7) has 45 points this season and is sixth in the Central Division. Entering Monday, the club is 22nd in goals against, but has a +5 goal differential.

Nashville sits only four points out of the Western Conference's two wild card spots.

The team plays Tuesday at home against the Bruins. As for who will coach the team, "it's TBA," according to The Athletic's Adam Vingan.