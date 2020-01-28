Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former goaltender and Hall of Famer Ed Belfour was arrested early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Bowling Green, Ky., where police said he was "manifestly under the influence of alcohol."

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to a call at the Kentucky Grand Hotel and found Belfour laying on the ground "clutching a curtain rod that had been ripped out of the drywall above a window next to him."

According to the arrest citation, the man who called authorities was locked inside the hotel's spa room. He told police Belfour had been drinking downstairs and attempted to fight a hotel manager and hit a glass window in anger. Belfour then moved upstairs and tried to force his way into the spa room.

Belfour, 54, was arrested on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and alcohol intoxication in a public place. Police said he had "slow slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, he could barely stand up, and he had the strong odor of alcohol on his breath" and was "a danger to himself and others."

According to the arrest citation, Belfour resisted officers as they tried to handcuff him.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reports he was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail and appeared for an arraignment hearing in Warren District Court Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's incident was not Belfour's first run-in with the law.

In 2000, he was arrested on charges of assault and resisting arrest after a fight with a police officer at a Dallas hotel.

He was also arrested in 2007 after he and Carolina Panthers teammate Ville Peltonen got into an altercation with a police officer at a South Beach bar outside Miami. He was charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest.

Belfour played in the National Hockey League for 17 seasons and spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars. His 484 wins in 963 games played ranks fourth all-time among NHL goalies. Belfour won the 1999 Stanley Cup with the Stars and was awarded the Vezina Trophy twice (1990-91, 1992-93), which is given annually to the NHL's best goaltender.