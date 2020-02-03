Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia police announced Monday that the Flyers' mascot Gritty did not physically assault a teenager last year and charges will not be pursued.

In December, Chris Greenwell told police that Gritty assaulted his 13-year-old son Brandon during a photo shoot at Wells Fargo Center a month prior. Greenwell said his son tapped the mascot on the top of his head after they posed for a photo together. Greenwell alleged that as Brandon walked away, Gritty ran out of his chair and "punched my son as hard as he could."

A complaint was filed with police on Dec. 21, 2019, and an investigation was launched to look into the incident.

Officials at Comcast Spectacor, the company that owns the Flyers, also conducted an investigation but said it could not verify whether the alleged assault happened.

On Monday, Philadelphia police said their probe was closed.

"That investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, determined that the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers' mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged," the police said in a statement.

Chris Greenwell told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he still sticks to his story.

"I respect the police's decision, but I stand by what my son told me and what I saw, and I just want to put this behind me," Greenwell said Monday. "Any parent would have done the same if they were in the same situation."

The Flyers issued a statement on Monday.

"We are pleased that the Philadelphia Police Department concluded there was no merit to the alleged claim. The police department's statement confirms our thorough internal investigation that found no evidence of the described actions ever having taken place."

