Willie O'Ree is known as the "Jackie Robinson of hockey," and rightfully so. The groundbreaking NHL player was the pioneer that cleared a path for Jarome Iginla, PK Subban, Dustin Byfuglien and other black players to compete at the game's highest level.

The irony: Despite O'Ree's status as a pioneer, he didn't immediately realize he had broken the league's color barrier when he took the ice for the Bruins against the Canadiens in 1958. “To me, I didn’t know I was breaking the color barrier until the next morning when I read it in the paper," O'Ree told The Undefeated.

O'Ree made hockey history despite a blind right eye, which he received from an errant puck early in his career. But he also did it despite the structural racism of hockey, including in the NHL, where he played for the Bruins.

Once, a Blackhawks defender directed a slew of racial slurs at O'Ree and butt-ended him with a stick, forcing out his front teeth. The winger fought back and forced the Blackhawk player to get 15 stitches.

O'Ree played just two games in his first season in the NHL. He returned to the Bruins two years later and played 43 games in his final NHL season, scoring four goals.

His legacy helped create for others, but O'Ree wasn't done. He most recently worked as the director of youth development for the NHL, a job he said was the most rewarding job he'd ever had, according to a 2008 Sports Illustrated piece:

"Breaking into the NHL was great, but the work that I'm doing now has to be the most rewarding job I've ever had," says O'Ree, 72. "People say to me, 'Willie, do you think you'll ever get into the Hall of Fame?' If I get in, it won't be because I broke the color barrier. It will be because of the work I'm doing now."

In 2018, O'Ree's prophecy came true: He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. O'Ree is also under consideration for the Congressional gold medal.

