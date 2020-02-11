Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid will miss two to three weeks with a quadriceps injury, general manager Ken Holland announced Tuesday.

Holland said the team is hoping McDavid's absence will be "less than that" and he can return sooner.

McDavid, 23, suffered the injury during Saturday's 3–2 win over the Predators when he collided with defenseman Dante Fabbro and the boards. He suffered a bruised knee during the crash and practiced on Monday. However, McDavid's status for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks was uncertain.

Holland said McDavid's leg was stiff and swollen over the past few days, prompting him to undergo an MRI, which showed the injury. He added McDavid's current injury is unrelated to the posterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered last April in the final game of the regular season.

McDavid is currently second in the league with points (81) behind teammate Leon Draisaitl (85). The Oilers sit in second place in the Pacific Division and are three points behind the Vancouver Canucks.