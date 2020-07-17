Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers and the host site to a large number of upcoming NHL playoff games, suffered damage during a summer storm Thursday afternoon.

“A significant storm came through Edmonton earlier this evening,” the team said in a statement. “As a result, Rogers Place has suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building.

“We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation and we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as [a] hub city.”

Video of the scene shows significant water damage on the first floor.

Thunderstorm warnings were issued in the area Thursday afternoon, and a tornado watch was issued south of Alberta, according to Phil Heidenreich of Global News.