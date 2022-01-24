Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NHL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Canucks Hire Émilie Castonguay as Team’s First Female Assistant General Manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay to be assistant general manager, making her the first female assistant GM in franchise history.

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver’s president of hockey operations and the interim general manager, said Monday in a statement that Castonguay will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations and managing the collective bargaining agreement.

Castonguay comes to the Canucks from Momentum Hockey, where she became the first female NHLPA-certified agent in Canada in 2016.

She has represented a number of high-level players, including Alexis Lafreniere, who is with the New York Rangers and was the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

SI Recommends

Castonguay played four years of hockey at Niagara University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. She went on to earn a law degree from the University of Montreal and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association.

More NHL Coverage: 

• Midseason Surprises, Questions From 2021–22 NHL Season
• Power Rankings: Players Hitting Their Stride in 2022
• A First Look at the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

YOU MAY LIKE

maqb-divisional-round-tom-brady-tyler-bass-travis-kelce
Play
NFL

MAQB: Potential Last Dance for Tom Brady

No one knows for sure, but here are some factors in play as the GOAT makes his decision. Plus, special teams coaches on the Bills’ touchback and more.

sean-payton-saints
NFL

Saints Owner Addresses Sean Payton’s Status for 2022

Could the head coach’s time in New Orleans come to an end?

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Podcasts

Open Floor: The Official 2022 Open Floor All-Stars

Caruso out after a flagrant foul, was Allen's punishment just? Our All-Star picks and more

Cameroon beats Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Multiple Casualties Reported in Stampede Outside AFCON Stadium

The stampede happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde to watch the host country play Comoros.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
Extra Mustard

AB Names Which QB He Wants to Play With Next

The former Steelers wideout isn't opposed to returning to the AFC North.

Antonio Brown stands up at a Nets game.
Extra Mustard

AB Takes Shots at Arians, Raiders and Former Teammate

Brown covered a lot of ground, posting a meme critical of three teams at once.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu
NFL

Mathieu in Concussion Protocol Ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City’s safety entered the concussion protocol in Sunday’s win over the Bills.

Rob Gronkowski spikes the football.
NFL

Gronk Unsure If He'll Return Next Season

He played 12 games and logged 802 yards thi season, his second-highest total since 2015.