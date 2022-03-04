Skip to main content
Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper Ejected vs. Penguins for Abuse of Official

Lighting coach Jon Cooper was ejected from the Lightning's game against the Penguins on Thursday after a prolonged heated argument with an official. 

The ejection came in the final minute of the second period when fight broke out in front of the Penguins bench, resulting in a power play opportunity for Pittsburgh. 

Cooper became the first NHL head coach to be ejected for abuse of an official since Peter DeBoer of the Sharks in Nov. 24, 2018, per Sportsnet Stats.

Following the tussle, Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry received a double minor and Anthony Cirelli was handed a penalty for roughing while the team was given a bench penalty. 

Penguins’ Bryan Rust and Mark Friedman received roughing infractions. Tampa Bay killed the penalties before starting the third period. 

