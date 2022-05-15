Connor McDavid‘s Magic Goal Seals Game 7 Win Over Kings

The NHL’s three Game 7s on Saturday did not disappoint, as all the games were in doubt with the third period winding down. And while the Hurricanes and Lightning had strong performances, the goal of the day belonged to the best player in the world.

The Oilers were up one goal with four minutes left when Connor McDavid used an insane effort to score and seal the game away. Kings goalie Jonathon Quick seemed to deny McDavid twice, once on a breakaway and another on a wraparound, but McDavid’s third shot was enough to beat him.

McDavid had points in both of Edmonton’s goals on the night, giving him multiple points for six of the seven games in this series. That ties a record only held by one other player, Rick Middleton for the Bruins in 1982.

With the victory, the Oilers’s won a playoff series for the first time since 2017. Edmonton has struggled to make a deep playoff run in recent memory, having only won a single playoff before last night’s game since making the Stanley Cup Final in 2006. That is despite having back-to-back Hart Trophy winners in McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

They now await the winner of the Flames-Stars game Sunday night. If Calgary wins the two rivals will face off in “The Battle of Alberta” in the playoffs for the first time since 1991.

