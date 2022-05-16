Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Golden Knights Fire Coach Peter DeBoer After Team Misses Playoffs for First Time

After missing out on the playoffs for the first time in franchise history this season, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Monday the team has fired coach Peter DeBoer.

“We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons,” McCrimmon said in a statement. “Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we’ve witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season.”

DeBoer was hired as the second coach in franchise history after taking over for Gerard Gallant in the middle of the 2019–20 season. He went on to post a record of 98–50–12 during his three seasons in Vegas, leading the Golden Knights to the the Western Conference finals in 2020 and the West semifinals in 2021. Vegas failed to make the Stanley Cup Finals during DeBoer’s time at the helm. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

This season, the Golden Knights struggled to stay healthy, as injuries plagued the lineup throughout the campaign. Vegas managed to amass a record of 43–31–8 for a total of 94 points, but came up four points short of a spot in the postseason.

Deboer, 53, was in charge of his fourth team after stints with the Panthers, Devils and Sharks. As an NHL coach, he possesses a 513–379–123 overall record.

Breaking
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights

YOU MAY LIKE

sean payton (1)
NFL

Sean Payton to Join Fox Studio Show in 2022, per Report

The former Saints coach is ready for the broadcasting world.

By Nick Selbe
Marcus Smart playing with the Celtics.
Play
NBA

Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 1 of ECF With Foot Sprain

He’s third on the team in scoring during the playoffs.

By Joseph Salvador
Russell Wilson does the Whip dance with Ciara at Kids' Choice Sports Awards IMAGE
Extra Mustard

Russell Wilson Tweets Support of Ciara After SI Swim Debut

Denver’s QB quarterback had a message for his wife after she was revealed as a cover model for the 2022 SI Swim Issue.

By Mike McDaniel
Deshaun Watson at a press conference for the Browns.
NFL

Report: NFL Officials to Meet With Deshaun Watson This Week

Cleveland’s quarterback could still face discipline for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

By Joseph Salvador
New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in New York.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Dodgers Are Finally Dethroned

For the first time all season, we have a new No. 1 team. Plus, two AL West teams enter the top five.

By Nick Selbe
Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Hawks and the Clippers at State Farm Arena.
Play
NFL

Antonio Brown Says He Wants to Retire With Steelers

He spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh.

By Joseph Salvador
russell-wilson-ciara-singing-dancing-video.jpg
Extra Mustard

Ciara Shows Off Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover on Instagram

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter was one of four models featured on the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue.

By Mike McDaniel
May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Play
Betting

NBA Championship Future Odds Betting Advice: Warriors Lead Field but Mavs Offer Value

The Warriors are the betting favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the NBA title. Our bettors provide which team’s future odds they are backing.

By Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff