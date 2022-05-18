Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Avalanche Bounce Back in OT to Take Eighth Straight Playoff Game Over Blues

DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3–2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington.

Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after sweeping Nashville. Colorado outshot the Blues by a 54-25 margin, including 13–0 in OT. The Avalanche also hit three posts and two crossbars.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Ryan O’Reilly had a first-period goal and Jordan Kyrou tied it late for St. Louis. Binnington kept the Blues close with one sprawling save after another. He stopped 51 shots.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) moves the ball up court against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena.
Play
NBA

Butler Makes NBA Playoff History As Heat Take Game 1

Miami turned things around with a huge third quarter to defeat a short-handed Celtics squad.

By Associated Press
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he respects peaceful protest in response to players potentially kneeling during the National Anthem.
Play
NBA

Silver: Increase in Fan Aggression Isn’t Correlated to Betting

The NBA commissioner believes the rise in fan aggression is “part of a larger societal issue.”

By Wilton Jackson
astros HR
Extra Mustard

Fan Catches Two Astros Home Runs in Same Inning

Talk about being in the right place at the right time (twice).

By Nick Selbe
Adam Silver and Brittney Griner
Play
WNBA

Adam Silver Addresses NBA’s Role in Helping Bring Griner Home

Silver: “Our number one priority is her health and safety, and making sure she gets out of Russia.”

By Nick Selbe
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) in 2020.
Play
NFL

Report: Tarik Cohen Ruptures Achilles On Instagram Live

The free agent hasn’t played since Week 3 of the 2020 season.

By Madison Williams
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum pose after Orlando Magic won the first pick during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.
Play
NBA

NBA Mock Draft: Magic Win Lottery, Latest Projections

The 2022 NBA draft order is set and Orlando is on the clock. Here is The Crossover's latest projections.

By Jeremy Woo
A general view of the stage before the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.
Play
NBA

Magic Secure No. 1 Pick at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Orlando landed the first pick, while the Thunder, Rockets and Kings also grabbed top-four spots.

By Wilton Jackson
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) pumps his fist as he heads back up court after hitting a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Report: Al Horford Out Game 1 vs. Heat, Could Miss Game 2

The center is out for Game 1 vs. Heat due to entering health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

By Madison Williams