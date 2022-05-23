Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Threats Made Toward Avalanche Center Nazem Kadri After Game 3 Collision

The Avalanche are working with law enforcement in St. Louis after threats were made towards center Nazem Kadri following the team’s Game 3 victory against the Blues on Saturday night.

The threats came after Kadri was involved in a collision that resulted in a series-ending injury for Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. After Kadri and St. Louis defenseman Calle Rosen crashed into Binnington, the goalie sustained a lower body injury that forced him to leave the game. The Blues ruled him out for the rest of the series on Sunday.

Officials did not penalize Kadri for the play and the league did not hand out any additional discipline. However, there were many derogatory online comments directed at the Avalanche center after the game, including threatening tweets.

Colorado issued a statement on Sunday, saying “the Avalanche organization is aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri and is working with local law enforcement to investigate,” according to Michael Spencer of CBS Denver.

On Sunday, former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted that he had spoken to Kadri and shared the Avalanche center “has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kadri, who is a founding member of Hockey Diversity Alliance alongside Aliu, is a Muslim of Lebanese descent.

“Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on,” Aliu said.

Kadri defended the play where he collided with Binnington after the game, explaining that he was going after a loose puck. However, that wasn’t the end of the gripe between the two players. 

As Kadri was doing a postgame interview with TNT and discussing the collision, he suddenly paused. When he continued speaking, he told the broadcast that Binnington may have thrown a water bottle at him. According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, two people confirmed it was Binnington who threw the water bottle.

The Avalanche will carry a 2–1 series lead into Game 4 on Monday night in St. Louis.

More NHL Coverage: 

• The History of the Battle of Alberta
• Rick Bowness Stepping Down As Stars Head Coach
• Chloe Primerano Becomes First Woman Skater Drafted by CHL

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon (9) races out of the pit lane during qualifying for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis. Auto Racing Indy500 Qualifying
Racing

Scott Dixon Records Fastest Indianapolis 500 Pole Run in History

The Chip Ganassi driver recorded an average speed of over 234 miles per hour to set the record.

By Associated Press
Mito Pereira plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship.
Golf

Twitter Reacts to Mito Pereira’s Collapse on 72nd Hole

He was one hole away from winning it all but disaster struck.

By Joseph Salvador
Mito Pereira chips on to the third green during the final round of the PGA Championship.
Golf

Mito Pereira Misses Playoff After Implosion on 72nd Hole of PGA Championship

The 27-year-old Chilean gave up his one-shot lead after a series of mistakes on the 18th hole.

By Zach Koons
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
NBA

Reggie Bullock Wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award

The veteran sharpshooter has been a staunch supporter of LGBTQ rights throughout his 10-year NBA career.

By Jelani Scott
Michael Vick looks on.
NFL

Vick Says He Won’t End Retirement for Fan Controlled Football

The 41-year-old has ultimately decided to stay on the sidelines.

By Zach Koons
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler
NBA

Jimmy Butler Intends to Play in Game 4 vs. Celtics, per Report

The Heat star left Game 3 with knee soreness.

By Mike McDaniel
Arch Manning throwing a pass.
College Football

Report: Arch Manning Set to Visit Three Schools This Summer

He’s reportedly making his first stop during the first week of June.

By Joseph Salvador
Candace Parker points to a teammate after making a shot during a game.
WNBA

Candace Parker Notches Triple-Double in Win Over Mystics

The star forward became the oldest player in WNBA history to accomplish the feat.

By Zach Koons