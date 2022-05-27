Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Hurricanes Win Game 5, Push Rangers to Brink of Elimination

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score for Carolina and the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Andrei Svechnikov also scored, beating Igor Shesterkin with a backhander on a breakaway midway through the third period as the Hurricanes protected their Game 5 lead.

It was part of yet another strong home performance for the Metropolitan Division champions, who improved to 7-0 at home in the postseason.

The Hurricanes can advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face reigning two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay by winning Game 6 in New York on Saturday, though they are 0-5 away from PNC Arena so far despite tying for the NHL lead in regular-season road wins.

The Hurricanes controlled long stretches of play by sustaining their aggressive style, finishing with a 34-17 shot advantage to keep the pressure on Shesterkin while also easing the burden on Antti Raanta (16 saves) in Carolina’s net.

Now Carolina faces the challenge of putting away a team that has been resilient, even stubborn, when facing a series deficit. The Rangers rallied from a 3-1 hole to beat Pittsburgh in a seven-game first-round series, then lost the first two games against Carolina before fighting back to even at home.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal for New York, winning a first-period faceoff and then drifting to the left side for the putaway just six seconds into the man advantage. Shesterkin — a finalist for both the Vezina Trophy for the league’s top goalie and Hart Trophy for most valuable player — finished with 31 saves against a steady stream of work.

The Rangers also saw a second-period goal by Ryan Strome for a 2-1 lead negated by an offsides challenge from Carolina.

The Hurricanes’ power-play struggles have been going for two months, with coach Rod Brind’Amour preaching the importance of execution more than any major changes to what had been one of the league’s top-10 units to that point. But things just hadn’t improved, with Carolina coming into this game converting on just 9 of 89 opportunities (10.1%) since late March.

Yet after an 0 for 9 start in the series, the Hurricanes finally broke through with quick and crisp puck movement. Rookie Seth Jarvis zipped the puck to Teravainen for the left-side putaway to beat Shesterkin at 9:47 of the second for the 2-1 lead, marking Carolina’s first goal with the man advantage since the final minutes of Game 6 in the first-round series win against Boston.

Carolina’s first goal came on special teams, too, though this on a perfectly executed shorthanded rush off a turnover by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. Jordan Staal carried the puck on the left side until Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller laid out to stop a pass, but Staal lifted the puck off the ice and over Miller’s legs to a charging-in Trocheck on the right side for the 1-0 lead at 12:57 of the first.

More NHL Coverage:

Breaking
New York Rangers
New York Rangers
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes

YOU MAY LIKE

heart-of-rip-city-portland-trail-blazers-header.jpg
Play
NBA

Trail Blazers Hire ESPN’s Schmitz As Assistant General Manager

The NBA draft analyst will begin his duties in Portland in July.

By Wilton Jackson
Larry Nassar News Eaton County Larry Nassar Sentencing
Olympics

U.S. DOJ Won’t Charge Agents Who Botched Larry Nassar Probe

The inspector general decided that while the former agents likely provided “inaccurate or incomplete information”, it wasn’t enough for criminal charges.

By Associated Press
LeBron James (6) walks off the court during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks.
Play
NBA

LeBron James Visits, Chats With Students at I Promise School

The Lakers star surprised the students on their last day of school.

By Wilton Jackson
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
MLB

Yankees, Rays Speak Out Against Gun Violence After Texas Shooting

The Yankees and Rays pledged to refrain from posting game content on Thursday, instead sharing facts about gun violence.

By Nick Selbe
colin-kaepernick-raiders-tryout
Play
NFL

ESPN Report Provides Details on Kaepernick’s Raiders Workout

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and with general manager Dave Ziegler were in attendance at the workout.

By Madison Williams
Aug 9, 2014; Irvine, CA, USA; Pan Pacific championships womens head coach Teri McKeever at press conference at the 2014 USA National Championships at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Complex.
Play
Olympics

Report: SafeSport Investigating Cal Swim Coach After Abuse Allegations

USA Swimming was reportedly informed of allegations in 2015, four years before Teri McKeever was appointed to the 2019 World Championships coaching staff.

By Madeline Coleman
Simona Halep, ROU, during second round of 2022 French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, 26/05/2022; - *** Simona Halep, ROU, during second round of 2022 French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, 26 05 2022 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHNxSUI
Play
Tennis

Simona Halep Details ‘Panic‘ During French Open Loss

The two-time Grand Slam champion halted her match against China’s Zheng Qinwen to receive medical attention before losing in three sets.

By Jelani Scott
May 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama second baseman Megan Bloodworth (33) completes a double play after forcing out Stanford utility player Emily Young (2). The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 to claim the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional title Sunday.
Softball

Six Alabama Softball Players Enter Transfer Portal, per Report

The six players started a combined 182 games for Alabama this season.

By Wilton Jackson