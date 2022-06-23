Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Avalanche Stun Lightning in OT to Take 3–1 Lead in Stanley Cup Finals

Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning.

Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender’s right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead.

The Avalanche outshot the Lightning 11-3 in the extra period. Vasilevskiy stopped Logan O’Connor on a breakaway, and Colorado had a shot clang off the post and another hit the crossbar before Kadri ended it.

Game 5 is Friday night in Denver, where Colorado won the first two games of the series and are 7-2 this postseason.

Anthony Cirelli scored 36 seconds into the game and Victor Hedman also scored in regulation for the Lightning. They took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Nathan MacKinnon scored on a second-period power play for Colorado, and Andrew Cogliano tied it early in the third.

Darcy Kuemper, pulled from Game 3 after giving up five goals in a 6-2 loss, stopped 37 shots for the Avalanche.

Vasilevskiy finished with 35 saves. He has rebounded from allowing 11 goals in Games 1 and 2 to limit the high-scoring Avalanche to five the past two games.

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to win at least three straight Stanley Cup titles since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83. The Avalanche last hoisted the Cup in 2001.

More NHL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

brutus buckeye
Play
Extra Mustard

OSU Recruit Rubs in Commitment By Posting Text From UM Coach

Bryson Rodgers is still in high school, but he’s already entered the fray of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

By Nick Selbe
Jerami Grant reacts after making a basket
NBA

Blazers Ace Trade for Pistons’ Jerami Grant

Handing out trade grades for Portland’s acquisition of Detroit forward Jerami Grant on the day before the 2022 NBA draft.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera before an NFL game.
NFL

Rivera Defends Commanders After Goodell’s Hearing

The Washington coach explained his view of working for the organization for the last two years.

By Daniel Chavkin
dan marino
NFL

Dan Marino Reacts to Death of Longtime Friend Tony Siragusa

Marino wrote that Siragusa, who also played collegiately at Pittsburgh, had “a heart of gold.”

By Nick Selbe
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3)
NBA

Report: Blazers Want to Acquire Raptors’ Anunoby for First-Rounder

Portland is reportedly interested in trading the No. 7 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft to the Raptors for their young forward.

By Madison Williams
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) in 2020.
NBA

Vince Carter’s Home Burglarized on Father’s Day, per Report

The former Hawks star’s wife and children were home at the time of the incident.

By Madison Williams
jeter downs
MLB

Derek Jeter Tweets at Red Sox Rookie Jeter Downs Before MLB Debut

The young Boston shortstop was named after the former Yankees captain.

By Nick Selbe
Browns quarterback looks at the Cleveland sidelines and waits for a play call.
NFL

Seahawks Still Have ‘High-Level’ Interest in Mayfield, per Report

Seattle could still look to acquire the Cleveland quarterback.

By Daniel Chavkin