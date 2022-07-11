Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Joe Sakic, Chris MacFarland Promoted by Avalanche

Fresh off of winning the Stanley Cup, the Avalanche have decided to shake up their front office. 

Colorado announced Monday that executive vice president and general manager Joe Sakic has been named the team’s president of hockey operations after completing his seventh season as the organization’s general manager. The move clears the way for assistant GM Chris MacFarland to take over as the fifth GM in franchise history.

Sakic, a Hockey Hall of Famer and former Avalanche star, first took over as Colorado’s GM in Sept. 2014. He oversaw a complete rebuild of the organization that eventually resulted in the team making the playoffs for four straight seasons before winning the 2022 Stanley Cup over the Lightning. 

For his efforts, Sakic was named the 2021–22 recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award at last week’s NHL draft.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

By promoting Sakic, MacFarland is able to move up the ladder, which will keep him in Colorado for the time being. The 52-year-old was pursued by a number of teams seeking a GM in the past few seasons, but the Avalanche refused to grant those suitors permission to interview him.

MacFarland has been considered a crucial piece of Colorado’s front office and has worked with Sakic in all hockey-related matters since joining the organization in 2015. He previously worked in the Blue Jackets‘ hockey operations department for 16 years. 

Sakic and MacFarland will have plenty of work to do this offseason if they hope to lead Colorado back to the top of the mountain. The Avalanche have only 16 players under contract for next season, meaning plenty of decisions will have to be made in the coming months.

More NHL Coverage:

Daily Cover: John Amaechi, the First NBA Player to Come Out, Is a Psychologist Today. He Has a Lot to Talk Us Through. 

Breaking
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche

YOU MAY LIKE

Drew Waters
MLB

Braves Trade Three Prospects to Royals for First-Round Draft Pick

Atlanta acquires a competitive-balance selection from Kansas City in exchange for a trio of minor leaguers.

By Thomas Neumann
LeBron James (6) and Ray Allen (34) while playing for the Heat.
Extra Mustard

Ray Allen Appears to Address Whether LeBron is the GOAT

He spoke to a young fan who thinks that James is the best basketball player to ever live.

By Joseph Salvador
richard jefferson
Play
NBA

Richard Jefferson to Officiate One Quarter of Summer League Game

The 17-year veteran will trade in his broadcasting microphone for referee pinstripes.

By Nick Selbe
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve, left, and Jeremy Pena celebrate Pena’s home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Houston.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Biggest All-Star Snub on Each Team

From Jeremy Peña to Yu Darvish, these are the exclusions that stood out when MLB announced the All-Star Game rosters.

By Will Laws
ESPN fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry and his wife, Beth, pose for a picture.
Media

Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Announces He Is Leaving ESPN

After 15 years with the company, the well-known personality revealed that he is moving on.

By Zach Koons
dodger stadium
MLB

Dodger Stadium Workers Could Strike During All-Star Weekend, per Report

Among the roughly 1,500 food and beverage workers, 99% voted to authorize a strike that could begin “at any time.”

By Nick Selbe
Wayne Rooney is returning to D.C. United
Soccer

Rooney’s Return Gives D.C. United a Pulse

Mired in another lost MLS season, D.C. is turning once again to Wayne Rooney to provide a lift, this time as its manager.

By Brian Straus
USA’s Kim Glass, left, jumps for the ball with Cuba wing spiker Rosir Calderon during a women’s Volleyball match at the 2008 Olympics.
Olympics

Former Olympian Kim Glass Injured in Los Angeles Assault

The 2008 silver medalist revealed the frightening news on social media over the weekend.

By Associated Press