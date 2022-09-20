Zdeno Chara to Retire After Signing One-Day Contract With Bruins

Zdeno Chára, the NHL’s all-time leader in games played by a defenseman, announced his decision to retire from professional hockey on Tuesday.

The NHL stalwart played 25 seasons in the league with four different teams.

Chára shared that he plans to sign a one-day contract with the Bruins on Tuesday before officially hanging up his skates for good. The 45-year-old spent the majority of his career in Boston and helped lead the franchise to its sixth Stanley Cup.

“After 25 seasons of professional hockey, 1,680 NHL regular season games, 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and hundreds of international games I am proud to announce my decision to retire from the National Hockey League,” Chára wrote on Instagram. “In doing so, I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family.

“There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon.”

Prior to playing for the Bruins, Chára began his career with the New York Islanders during the 1997–98 season. He spent four years with the franchise before joining the Senators in 2001.

In ’06, Chára signed a five-year deal with the Bruins in free agency, kicking off a 14-year stint in Boston. He served as a captain in all of his seasons with the franchise, including when the team made the Stanley Cup Finals in 2011, ’13 and ’19. Chára earned his first and only Stanley Cup championship in ’11.

A Slovakia native, Chára will walk away from hockey as one of the most durable defensemen to play in the NHL. He made six All-Star teams over the course of his career and won the Norris Trophy, awarded to the league’s best defenseman, in 2009.

Nicknamed “Big Z”, Chára is also the tallest person to ever to play in the NHL. He stood at 6-foot-9, towering over opponents when on the ice.

After a one-year stop with the Capitals, Chára returned to New York to play his 24th and final season with the Islanders. On February 24, he played his 1,652nd NHL game, surpassing the record set by Chris Chelios for the most games played by a defenseman.

Chára finishes his career with 209 goals and 680 points in 1,680 games.

