ESPN Cut Away From Hurricanes-Rangers Broadcast in Final Minute, and Fans Were Furious
The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers were tied 3–3 and battling in the final minute of Game 2 when the ESPN broadcast suddenly went dark.
The Rangers, who lead the Eastern Conference semifinal series 1–0, were on the power play and about to set up their attack with 50 seconds to play in regulation when the ESPN broadcast accidentally cut to the pregame scenes in Dallas.
The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche were about to begin Game 1 of their series at American Airlines Center, but the game was supposed to be nationally televised on ESPNU, not ESPN, until the Rangers-Hurricanes clash ended.
ESPN stayed on the Stars-Rangers broadcast for about 20 seconds before cutting back to Madison Square Garden. Luckily, no goals were scored.
The game remained on ESPN as it went into overtime. But those 20 seconds away from the Rangers-Hurricanes game felt like an hour to New York and Carolina fans watching on television.
The Rangers and Hurricanes will play again Thursday in Game 3 at PNC Arena.