Aaron Ekblad Trolls Brooks Koepka During Panthers Stanley Cup Parade
Aaron Ekblad didn't forget Brooks Koepka's trolling, and when the time came, he fired right back.
On Sunday, the Florida Panthers celebrated winning the franchise's first Stanley Cup with a parade. When Ekblad got his opportunity to speak, he fired a dart right at Koepka.
The five-time major champion is a huge Panthers fan and has been attending games for years. Late in the 2022-23 season, Florida was struggling and Koepka was filmed in his seats holding a traffic cone in the air while yelling at Ekblad. The message being that the veteran defenseman was as useless on the ice as a traffic cone.
The 28-year-old former No. 1 overall pick seemed to take the criticism in stride and on Sunday, he fired back.
When Ekblad took his turn to speak during Florida's victory parade, he put a traffic cone on his head and yelled, "F--- you, Brooks Koepka!"
The NSFW video is below.
That is just a perfect response. The fact that he waited for this moment to answer back makes it even better.