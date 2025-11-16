Adrian Kempe Agrees to Long-Term Contract Extension With Kings
Any speculation about Adrian Kempe’s future with the Kings can now be put to rest.
Kempe and Los Angeles reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension Sunday, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The deal carries an average annual value of $10.625 million, so the Sweden native will collect a total of $85 million.
The 2025-26 season was the last year of Kempe’s previous contract, a three-year, $18 million pact, and he was due to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. Instead, he’s committed his future to the Kings on the new contract which makes him the highest-paid forward on the roster.
Only Drew Doughty, who makes $11 million annually and has one more year on his contract after this season, makes more than Kempe. The 29-year-old will now be under team control through the 2033-34 season. A former first-round pick in 2014, Kempe has spent his entire career in L.A., appearing in a total of 649 games for the organization. He has 420 points in his career, including 200 goals.
This season, Kempe is averaging one point per game across his first 19 contests. He’s scored six goals and assisted on 13, and has five points on the power play. One of the best wingers in the NHL, Kempe has scored 35 or more goals in three of his last four seasons.