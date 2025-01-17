Alex Ovechkin Inches Closer to Wayne Gretzky's Scoring Record With Game-Winner in OT
Alex Ovechkin continues to gain ground on Wayne Gretzky in his pursuit of The Great One's all-time scoring record. The 39-year-old netted his 21st goal of the season during overtime on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators, registering the first and last goal of the game.
Both goaltenders were at their best on Thursday, with neither team able to score a single goal throughout the entire 60 minutes of regulation. Ovechkin took matters into his own hands during his lone shift of the five-minute overtime period, burying the game-winner with just under two minutes left on the clock.
The goal was the No. 874 of Ovechkin's career, and he now sits just 20 goals shy of tying and 21 goals from breaking Gretzky's longstanding record of 894 goals.
Ovechkin missed a month of action after suffering a fractured leg, but he's been dominant every time he's on the ice. He has 21 goals in 29 games this season, including five on the power play. Ovechkin and Washington will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Jan. 18, where he'll look to further reduce the gap between himself and the iconic No. 99.