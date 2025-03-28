Alex Ovechkin Spearheads Capitals' Classy Goodbye to Marc-André Fleury
After 21 years, Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's career has reached its final stretch.
The revered three-time Stanley Cup champion announced his retirement last April, and his Wild have just nine games to go (plus a presumptive postseason run) before closing up shop.
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin was once a frequent foil of Fleury's, but on Thursday he went out of his way to show the goalie respect—gathering his teammates to shake Fleury's hand one-by-one before leaving the ice.
The remarkable gesture after a 4–2 Minnesota win lasted over a minute and drew stick taps from the Capitals' opponents.
Washington center Dylan Strome said via Joe Smith of The Athletic that Ovechkin talked to the team about paying respect to Fleury before the game.
Fleury, in addition to being one of hockey's most respected people, is also a potential Hall of Famer. He has finished in the top five of the Vezina Trophy three times, won the award once, and backstopped two of the most iconic teams of this century (the dynastic Pittsburgh Penguins and expansion Vegas Golden Knights).