Auston Matthews to Replace John Tavares As Maple Leafs Captain
The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a new captain for the 2024-25 season, with veteran forward John Tavares set to remove the "C" from his jersey, according to multiple reports.
Instead, it will be superstar center Auston Matthews taking up the captaincy for the Maple Leafs, a decision which was reportedly agreed upon by Tavares. TSN's Darren Dreger reports that Tavares has been heavily involved in the process of instating Matthews as captain.
An official announcement is expected Wednesday, at which point Matthews will become the 26th captain in franchise history. Tavares, 33, had been Toronto's captain since 2019, but will take a step back as Matthews assumes the leadership role.
Matthews is entering his ninth season with the Maple Leafs and has been the face of the franchise since his rookie year in 2016-17. Last season, Matthews led the NHL with 69 goals and recorded a career-high 107 points. It was his second season in three years with at least 60 goals, and he's netted 368 in 562 career games for Toronto.
The Maple Leafs are still seeking to end their Stanley Cup drought, a streak which dates back to 1967. The fan base and the front office will certainly be hoping that Matthews will be the leader to guide the team to that title.