SI

Avalanche Coach Hit In Face as Frustrated Players Smashed Sticks in Loss to Lightning

Stephen Douglas

Jared Bednar takes a stick to the head after a loss.
Jared Bednar takes a stick to the head after a loss. / @BR_OpenIce
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 on Monday night. Tampa Bay scored so many times that starting Colorado goalie Justus Annunen was replaced midway through the first period after giving up three goals then had to go back in later in the game after Alexander Georgiev gave up three of his own. Annunen proceeded to give up two more goals.

Here's the bad night in tweet form.

For a visual representation of how the night went for the Avalanche's goalies, here's Georgiev smashing his stick on the crossbar after giving up a goal. Once the stick was broken, he then threw it at the glass behind the net.

And it wasn't just the guys in goal who were frustrated. As the Avalanche headed to the dressing room following the game, left winger Miles Wood took a wild swing with his stick and a piece of it bounced back and hit coach Jared Bednar in the face.

Luckily, Bednar was OK. And even if he wasn't, he's a former hockey player so he wouldn't tell anyone anyway.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NHL