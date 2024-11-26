Avalanche Coach Hit In Face as Frustrated Players Smashed Sticks in Loss to Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 on Monday night. Tampa Bay scored so many times that starting Colorado goalie Justus Annunen was replaced midway through the first period after giving up three goals then had to go back in later in the game after Alexander Georgiev gave up three of his own. Annunen proceeded to give up two more goals.
Here's the bad night in tweet form.
For a visual representation of how the night went for the Avalanche's goalies, here's Georgiev smashing his stick on the crossbar after giving up a goal. Once the stick was broken, he then threw it at the glass behind the net.
And it wasn't just the guys in goal who were frustrated. As the Avalanche headed to the dressing room following the game, left winger Miles Wood took a wild swing with his stick and a piece of it bounced back and hit coach Jared Bednar in the face.
Luckily, Bednar was OK. And even if he wasn't, he's a former hockey player so he wouldn't tell anyone anyway.