Avalanche Sign Cale Makar's Younger Brother to Entry-Level Contract
Another member of the Makar family has made their way to the Colorado Avalanche.
Taylor Makar, younger brother of superstar defenseman Cale Makar, is signing an entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Monday, the team announced.
Taylor, 24, just wrapped up his senior season at the University of Maine, where he registered 30 points across 38 games, including a career-high 12 goals. He played the first three seasons of his collegiate career at UMass before opting to transfer to Maine for his senior campaign.
Taylor, who plays on the left wing, was a seventh-round pick by the Avs in the 2021 draft, four years after the organization selected his brother Cale with the No. 4 pick in the first round in 2017.
Cale, a gifted two-way star, has emerged as one of the greatest defensemen in recent memory. Now, his younger brother has officially signed with the organization on a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season.
In the meantime, Taylor will report to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on an ATO (amateur tryout) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.