NHL Game Comes to an Eerie Halt After Lights Go Out in Middle of Play
The United Center really leaned into spooky season on Monday night.
In this story:
When we said to play lights out, we didn't mean that.
The United Center briefly went dark during the Blackhawks' game vs. the Mammoth on Monday night when the lights went out mid-play.
In video of the moment, the game is halted briefly as the stadium is covered in black, with the only light coming from the screens along the sides of the arena and the sponsorship projections on the ice. Spooky!
Watch that below:
So weird, but the Blackhawks were nonetheless able to overcome the blackout and snag their first win of the season, 3-1.
More On Sports Illustrated
Published