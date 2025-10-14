SI

NHL Game Comes to an Eerie Halt After Lights Go Out in Middle of Play

The United Center really leaned into spooky season on Monday night.

Brigid Kennedy

The Blackhawks still ultimately won 3-1.
The Blackhawks still ultimately won 3-1. / Bleacher Report, NHL / Screenshot
In this story:

When we said to play lights out, we didn't mean that.

The United Center briefly went dark during the Blackhawks' game vs. the Mammoth on Monday night when the lights went out mid-play.

In video of the moment, the game is halted briefly as the stadium is covered in black, with the only light coming from the screens along the sides of the arena and the sponsorship projections on the ice. Spooky!

Watch that below:

So weird, but the Blackhawks were nonetheless able to overcome the blackout and snag their first win of the season, 3-1.

More On Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NHL