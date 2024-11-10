Blues Goalie Dives Headfirst to Make Perhaps the Most Improbable Save of 2024-25 Season
It's still early in the 2024-25 NHL season, but St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington might not make a better save all year than the one he made on Saturday night against the Washington Capitals.
Early in the second period, Binnington skated out of the net to control the puck near the boards. However, the puck took a nasty bounce and slid directly toward streaking Capitals forward Taylor Raddysh, who had a wide open net in front of him.
Raddysh slung the puck toward the empty net, but Binnington—still far away from the net—dove headfirst and improbably deflected the shot with the blade of his stick.
Absolutely incredible.
Binnington, who entered Saturday night's tilt with a 4–5 record and 90.5% save percentage this season, recorded 11 saves in the first two periods against Washington.
The Blues entered the third period trailing the Capitals 3–1. But even if they lost, Binnington has a spot in the highlight reel locked in for the rest of the season.