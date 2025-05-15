Brad Marchand Looked So Pleased While Being Heckled by Maple Leafs Fans in Game 5
The Florida Panthers fought back from trailing 2–0 to taking a 3–2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Wednesday's Game 5 was a major turning point in the series, as Florida stifled Toronto on the road in a 6–1 blowout.
After the game, Brad Marchand, who is certainly not a popular figure among Maple Leafs fans, could be seen heading down the tunnel towards the Panthers' locker room after receiving a misconduct penalty late in the third period, but not before he was greeted by some rather hostile fans at Scotiabank Arena.
Marchand could be seen cheekily smirking as Maple Leafs fans hurled what one can only presume to be obscenities in his direction. As one fan in a John Tavares jersey leaned over the railing to further their verbal tirade, Marchand continued his strut down the tunnel, but did look back to soak in the moment before walking out of earshot.
That's Brad Marchand in a nutshell.
Marchand was sent for an early shower after his roughing penalty against William Nylander with just under seven minutes remaining in the game. Since there weren't more than 10 minutes left in the game when officials issued Marchand with a misconduct, he was effectively ejected from the game. Still, it was the 37-year-old who got the last laugh as he headed into the locker room, knowing his team just stunned Toronto in front of their home fans. And he was loving every bit of it, from the looks of it.