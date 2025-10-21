Brad Marchand Reflects on 'Special' Time With Bruins Ahead of Much-Hyped Return
More than seven months have passed since the Bruins traded left wing Brad Marchand to the Panthers, but the sting of his departure remains fresh. The Tuesday return of Marchand—one of the most beloved players in Boston's long history—will be an emotional one.
Accordingly, Marchand had nothing but glowing things to say about his time with the Bruins in a pregame interview with Billy Jaffe of NHL Network.
"It still feels like home," Marchand said of the city where he played 17 seasons. "I still love it here and everything—I'm just on a different journey now. It will always have a special place in my heart. I loved every second here. The great thing is I'm not moving off to a place I dislike or don't want to be in. I'm in another incredible place, another incredible organization."
Drafted in the third round in 2006, the Halifax, Nova Scotia native debuted during the 2010 season and quickly endeared himself to Beantown with his hard-nosed style of play. He left Boston fourth in franchise history in games played, fourth in goals, sixth in assists and fifth in points.
With Florida, Marchand has had little trouble keeping up his winning ways. He won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2025 and has his team a point out of playoff position this very young season.