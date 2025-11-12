Bruins Goalie Couldn’t Believe He Narrowly Escaped Maple Leafs Slap Shot
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman thanked his lucky stars Tuesday night when he narrowly escaped a slap shot from Maple Leafs defenseman Philippe Myers.
In the second period at the TD Garden in Boston, Swayman’s helmet was knocked off in front of the net by Toronto center Steven Lorentz as Myers’s shot came whistling toward him. The puck was tipped and miraculously made contact with Swayman’s goalie mask as it flew off his head in what was a scary moment where he thankfully made it out unscathed.
Check out a couple angles of the wild sequence and the goalie’s shocked reaction below:
The play happened so fast it almost looked like Myers’s slap shot perfectly took off Swayman’s mask, but TSN’s angle shows the contact from Lorentz inadvertently removed the helmet just as the puck made its way to the net.
It’s scary to think what could have happened if the shot wasn’t tipped higher or if it would have went a few inches lower as Swayman stood in front of the net surprisingly unprotected. After he collected himself, Swayman could only smile, unable to believe what just happened.
Boston emerged victorious as Swayman made 30 saves on 33 shots faced. He was credited with a save after the tip-in attempt from Toronto’s Samuel Blais, which made for one of the scariest and most improbable saves you’ll ever see.