SI

Bruins Goalie Couldn’t Believe He Narrowly Escaped Maple Leafs Slap Shot

That was scary.

Blake Silverman

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was shocked after a slap shot took his helmet right off
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was shocked after a slap shot took his helmet right off / Screengrab via TNT
In this story:

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman thanked his lucky stars Tuesday night when he narrowly escaped a slap shot from Maple Leafs defenseman Philippe Myers.

In the second period at the TD Garden in Boston, Swayman’s helmet was knocked off in front of the net by Toronto center Steven Lorentz as Myers’s shot came whistling toward him. The puck was tipped and miraculously made contact with Swayman’s goalie mask as it flew off his head in what was a scary moment where he thankfully made it out unscathed.

Check out a couple angles of the wild sequence and the goalie’s shocked reaction below:

The play happened so fast it almost looked like Myers’s slap shot perfectly took off Swayman’s mask, but TSN’s angle shows the contact from Lorentz inadvertently removed the helmet just as the puck made its way to the net.

It’s scary to think what could have happened if the shot wasn’t tipped higher or if it would have went a few inches lower as Swayman stood in front of the net surprisingly unprotected. After he collected himself, Swayman could only smile, unable to believe what just happened.

Boston emerged victorious as Swayman made 30 saves on 33 shots faced. He was credited with a save after the tip-in attempt from Toronto’s Samuel Blais, which made for one of the scariest and most improbable saves you’ll ever see.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NHL