2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Carolina Hurricanes
Boston Bruins On SI is continuing its opponent series, taking a look at every team the Bruins will face in 2026-27.
The next team on the list is the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.
Carolina won the title after a dominant run in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. After finishing the regular season atop the Eastern Conference, the Hurricanes swept Ottawa in the first round and Philadelphia in the second round, defeated Montreal in five games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and beat Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final in six games.
Quick Facts:
Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Home Arena: Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Conference/Division: Eastern/Metropolitian
General Manager: Eric Tulsky
Head Coach: Rod Brind'Amour
Captain: forward Jordan Staal
Colors: Red, white, gray, and black
Stanley Cup Championships: 2- 2006, 2026
Minor League Affiliate Teams: Chicago Wolves (AHL) and Greensboro Gargoyles (ECHL)
2025-26 Stats:
Record: 53-22-7
Points: 113
Standings: No. 1 in Metropolitan Division, No. 1 in Eastern Conference
Stanley Cup Playoffs: D1- Swept Ottawa in first round, swept Philadelphia in second round, defeated Montreal in five games in Eastern Conference Finals, beat Vegas in six games in Stanley Cup Final.
Record vs. Bruins: 2-1
Nov. 1: L 2-1
Nov. 17: W 3-1
April 7: W 6-5 (OT)
Offseason Moves:
Additions: forward Stiven Sardarian, goalie Zach Sawchenko.
Departures: goalie Frederik Andersen (Edmonton), defenseman John Carlson (Tampa Bay), forward Josiah Slavin (Chicago, AHL), forward Givani Smith (Shanghai, KHL), forward Ryan Suzuki (Ottawa), defenseman Domenick Fensore (Colorado), goalie Amir Miftakhov (Shanghai, KHL), goalie Nikita Quapp (ESV Kaufbeuren, Germany).
Extensions/Re-signs: forward Nicolas Deslauriers, defenseman Ronan Seeley, forward Viktor Neuchev, defenseman Aleksi Heimosalmi, defenseman Juuso Välimäki.
Unrestricted Free Agents: defenseman Mike Reilly, forward Skyler Brind'Amour, defenseman Kyle Masters.
Restricted Free Agents: forward Noel Gunler (signed: Djurgardens IF, Sweden), goalie Cayden Primeau, forward Justin Robidas.
2026 NHL Draft: defenseman William Hakansson (No. 51 overall, 2nd round), forward Wiggo Sorensson (No. 61 overall, 2nd round), forward Zachary Lansard (No. 68 overall, 3rd round), forward Michael Berchild (No. 105 overall, 4th round), goalie Ryder Fetterolf (No. 125 overall, 4th round), goalie Zachary Jovanovski (No. 165 overall, 6th round).
2026-27 Projected Lineup:
Hurricanes 2026-27 Schedule:
September
Sept. 29: vs. Florida
October
Oct. 2: vs. Washington
Oct. 3: at Philadelphia
Oct. 6: at Montreal
Oct. 8: vs. Vancouver
Oct. 10: at Chicago
Oct. 11: at Philadelphia
Oct. 13: vs. Washington
Oct. 17: at Winnipeg
Oct. 18: at Calgary
Oct. 20: at Vancouver
Oct. 22: at Edmonton
Oct. 24: at St. Louis
Oct. 27: vs. Boston
Oct. 29: vs. Columbus
November
Nov. 1: vs. Winnipeg
Nov. 3: at Nashville
Nov. 5: at New York Islanders
Nov. 7: vs. Chicago
Nov. 12: vs. Seattle (Global Series Finland)
Nov. 14: vs. Seattle (Global Series Finland)
Nov. 19: vs. Montreal
Nov. 21: vs. Edmonton
Nov. 22: at New York Rangers
Nov. 25: at Tampa Bay
Nov. 28: vs. Ottawa
Nov. 30: at New York Rangers
December
Dec. 3: vs. Columbus
Dec. 5: vs. Toronto
Dec. 8: vs. New York Rangers
Dec. 11: vs. New York Islanders
Dec. 13: vs. Boston
Dec. 15: at Columbus
Dec. 17: at Utah
Dec. 18: at Colorado
Dec. 21: at Vegas
Dec. 26: vs. Pittsburgh
Dec. 28: vs. Tampa Bay
Dec. 29: at Pittsburgh
Dec. 31: at Detroit
January
Jan. 2: vs. Nashville
Jan. 5: vs. St. Louis
Jan. 7: at Pittsburgh
Jan. 9: at Buffalo
Jan. 12: at Boston
Jan. 14: at Washington
Jan. 15: vs. Philadelphia
Jan. 17: vs. Vegas
Jan. 21: at Florida
Jan. 23: vs. Anaheim
Jan. 25: at Ottawa
Jan. 26: at Montreal
Jan. 28: vs. New York Islanders
Jan. 30: vs. Los Angeles
February
Feb. 9: vs. Colorado
Feb. 11: vs. Minnesota
Feb. 13: vs. Buffalo
Feb. 16: at Toronto
Feb. 18: at Buffalo
Feb. 19: vs. Detroit
Feb. 21: vs. New York Rangers
Feb. 23: at New Jersey
Feb. 25: vs. San Jose
Feb. 27: vs. Tampa Bay
March
March 1: at Columbus
March 3: at Washington
March 5: vs. Toronto
March 7: vs. Utah
March 9: at Minnesota
March 12: vs. Calgary
March 13: vs. New Jersey
March 16: at Anaheim
March 18: at Los Angeles
March 20: at San Jose
March 23: at Dallas
March 25: vs. Dallas
March 27: at Pittsburgh
March 29: at New Jersey
March 30: at New York Islanders
April
April 2: at Detroit
April 3: vs. New Jersey
April 5: vs. Philadelphia
April 7: vs. Ottawa
April 10: at Florida
Games Against Bruins: Oct. 27, Dec. 13, Jan. 12
Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:
Opponent 1: New York Rangers
Opponent 2: Winnipeg Jets
Opponent 3: Minnesota Wild
Opponent 4: Ottawa Senators
Opponent 5: Utah Mammoth
Opponent 6: Philadelphia Flyers
Opponent 7: San Jose Sharks
Opponent 8: Anaheim Ducks
Opponent 9: Los Angeles Kings
Opponent 10: Dallas Stars
Opponent 11: Nashville Predators
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.