Canucks Exec Hints at Possibly Uniting All Three Hughes Brothers in Vancouver
The future of Quinn Hughes is a major sticking point for the Vancouver Canucks heading into the NHL offseason. The superstar defenseman has just two seasons remaining on his contract, and while the team is hopeful of locking him down long term, an extension for the 25-year-old is not something that's going to be achieved easily.
Speaking during the team's end-of-season press conference, Jim Rutherford was asked about Hughes's future, and he acknowledged one key component at play when it comes to keeping Hughes in Vancouver.
"He said before he wants to play with his brothers. That would be partly out of control. In our control if we brought his brothers here," said Rutherford. "There's many moving parts here. I agree 100% that this franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes, and we will do everything we can to keep him here. But at the end of the day it'll be his decision."
As it stands, Quinn plays in Vancouver while his two younger siblings, Jack and Luke, are members of the New Jersey Devils. Quinn has made clear to the organization that he wants to play with his brothers, and the Canucks, hellbent on keeping their world-class defenseman, seem to be open to the idea of attempting to unite the trio in Vancouver.
That, however, would be no easy feat. Jack is the biggest superstar on the Devils' roster and a franchise cornerstone for New Jersey. The Devils also drafted Luke in the first round with the No. 4 pick in 2021, and value him highly. Trading for one of the Hughes brothers would be tremendously difficult, let alone both of them.
The clock is ticking for the Canucks as they look to reach a resolution that would keep Hughes in Vancouver while also enabling him to play with his brothers, and it seems they'll leave no stone unturned as they navigate the situation.