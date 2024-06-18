Canucks Reward Filip Hronek With Lucrative Eight-Year Extension
The Vancouver Canucks are rewarding defenseman Filip Hronek for his efforts during the 2023-24 season.
The 26-year-old agreed to a new eight-year extension with the Canucks on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The contract will see him remain in Vancouver through the 2031-32 season, and he'll collect an average annual value of $7.25 million. The deal is worth $58 million in total.
Hronek was acquired by the Canucks during the 2022–23 season in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. He featured in just four games for the team last year before proving to be a quintessential factor in their successful 2023–24 campaign.
Across 81 games, Hronek tallied a career-high 48 points, including 43 assists. He was a +33 for Vancouver as the team won the Pacific Division for the first time since 2012–13. The team's 109 points were its best since 2011–12.
Now, the Canucks figure to have both Hronek and Quinn Hughes, their top defensive pairing, locked down for the foreseeable future. They'll look to build off a strong campaign after an exit during the second round of the playoffs.