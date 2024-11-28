Capitals Goalie Accidentally Shoots Puck Into Own Net to Break Third-Period Tie
The Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning were going back and forth all night long in a high-scoring affair at Amalie Arena, but the Bolts managed to take a late lead on what was the strangest hat-trick-completing goal Brayden Point has ever scored.
It was a moment Charlie Lindgren will want to wash from his memory, as he committed one of the most perplexing mistakes a goaltender could make. While trying to play the puck behind his net, Lindgren misfired and accidentally dumped the puck directly into the goal for a brutal and embarrassing own goal.
To make things worse, the own goal gave Tampa a 4–3 lead, breaking up the deadlock in the third period. Fortunately, the Caps were able to salvage the mistake and equalize again a few minutes later.
The goal was awarded to Point, who had scored two other goals earlier in the game and thus had a bizarre hat trick. Meanwhile, Lindgren looked utterly shell shocked as he watched his gaffe on the Jumbotron above the ice.