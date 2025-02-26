Connor Bedard Looked So Defeated Sitting in Penalty Box During Blackhawks' Latest Loss
Things have not been going well for the Chicago Blackhawks this season, and it seems as if frustrations have begun to sink in for some of the team's players.
During Tuesday's 2–1 defeat against the Utah Hockey Club, star forward Connor Bedard was sent to the penalty box in the second period after committing a hooking violation on Utah's Jack McBain. He did not appear to be too thrilled about his two-minute trip to the box. Cameras caught Bedard looking rather hopeless while sitting in the penalty box, clearly miffed about the call against him.
Bedard has every right to be frustrated, too. The team, as stated candidly by veteran defenseman Seth Jones, has not made many improvements throughout the season. They're without a win since Feb. 7 and own the second worst record in all of the NHL, only better than the San Jose Sharks.
Despite Bedard's best efforts, the Blackhawks continue to struggle. The former No. 1 pick is third on the team with 16 goals and leads the club with 33 assists and 49 points.
Chicago's rebuild, however, looks far from complete. The team lost 59 games last season and registered a .317 winning percentage. They're at .353 winning percentage this season, and are once again dead last in their division. Losing this much is likely something Bedard hasn't previously experienced in his hockey career, and it appears to be taking a toll on him.