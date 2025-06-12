Connor Hellebuyck Becomes First Goalie to Win Hart Trophy Since 2015
The NHL announced the results of the 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy voting, and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck narrowly edged out Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl to take home the award for the first time in his career.
Hellebuyck becomes the eighth goalie to win the Hart Trophy, and the first to do it since Carey Price won it in 2015. He joins an esteemed list of goaltenders including Price, Jose Theodore, Dominik Hasek, Jacques Plante, Al Rollins, Chuck Rayner and Roy Worters as the only players at the position to win league MVP.
Hellebuyck had a total of 1,346 points from Hart Trophy voters, including 81 first-place votes and 45-second second-place votes. He bested Draisaitl, who had 1,209 points, by 137 points. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov placed third with 973 points, just one point higher than Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon.
It was yet another tremendous regular season for Hellebuyck, though he did struggle in the playoffs as Winnipeg was eliminated in the second round. The 32-year-old led the NHL with eight shutouts and boasted a league-best 2.00 goals against average. He had an elite .925 save percentage and recorded 47 wins, the most in the league.
In addition to the Hart Trophy, Hellebuyck also won the Jennings Trophy for the second consecutive season and the Vezina Trophy for the third time in his career.