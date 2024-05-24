Connor McDavid Apologizes to Audience for Not Ending Game 1 vs. Stars Sooner
Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference finals delivered on all the hype as the Edmonton Oilers took down the Dallas Stars in a thrilling double overtime affair. Oilers superstar Connor McDavid was his typically stellar self throughout the night and was unsurprisingly the man to end it, flicking in a one-timer less than one minute into the second overtime.
It marked McDavid's second point of the night and was obviously the biggest. But the man himself thinks he could've gotten it done a whole lot sooner.
McDavid was asked by the TNT postgame crew about the opportunity he had in front of the Stars' net with five minutes left in the first overtime. The center gave his apologies to everybody watching for having to stay up so late after he missed a golden chance to end it earlier.
"Yeah, apologies to everyone for keeping everyone up a bit longer," he said. "Should've gone in. Has to go in. He's a good goalie and he scrambles to make good plays, but it has to go in."
Here's the play, if you missed it. McDavid had the puck right in front of Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, but a combination of the center's brief hestitation and Oettinger's excellent reflexes led to a save and the game marching on.
McDavid ended things around 12:15 a.m. ET, so his apologies are definitely appreciated by the East Coast folks who are sleepwalking through work today. Although perhaps it is unnecessary anyway. Overtime playoff hockey is a treat no matter how late it runs.
It was a thrilling opening to what should be an excellent series.