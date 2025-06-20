Connor McDavid Explains Difference in Emotions in This Year’s Stanley Cup Loss
Connor McDavid and the Oilers have suffered Stanley Cup heartbreak for two straight years at the hands of the Panthers.
It’s only been a few days since the Edmonton Oilers fell short in their quest for the Stanley Cup, and the sting is still clearly there.
Speaking with reporters during his exit interview to end the season, McDavid broke down the difference in emotion that came with this year’s loss as compared to 2024.
“Last year was heartbreak. Like, you’re sad,” McDavid said. “I’d say this year was more angry than heartbreak. More frustrating.”
McDavid has now spent 10 seasons in the NHL, and he's been one of if not the best player in the league in every one of them. But even with all of his talent, and the talent surrounding him in Edmonton, it hasn’t been enough to get them over the hump and take the title.
“Frustrating” is probably putting it mildly.
