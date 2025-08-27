Connor McDavid Addresses Oilers Contract Negotiations: 'All Options Are on the Table'
The Edmonton Oilers are hoping to wrap up a contract extension for superstar forward Connor McDavid, but as of yet, no new deal has been reached between the two sides. Ideally, the Oilers will have him locked up before puck drops on the 2025-26 season, and McDavid was asked about how far along those negotiations are during a media address for Team Canada.
"Yeah, not even a softball Olympic question for me to start. But that's okay, right into it," joked McDavid, via Sportsnet. "I said at the start of June I had every intention of taking my time with it, and I still feel the same way... I have every intention to win in Edmonton. That's my only focus."
McDavid was asked if it was still a possibility for him to enter the upcoming season without a new contract done, to which he admitted that "all options are on the table."
The 2025-26 season will be the last year of McDavid's current contract. He's made $12.5 million per season since 2018-19, and would be due to hit unrestricted free agency if he doesn't re-up with the Oilers. Of course, if McDavid did reach the open market, it would create the largest bidding war for a player in free agency history.
Despite only playing in 67 games during the regular season, McDavid racked up 100 points, the fifth consecutive season he's reached the triple-digit mark. The three-time Hart Trophy winner has still yet to lift a Stanley Cup in Edmonton, but he made clear he's determined to do so.
Still, with no new contract in place, the possibility for him to leave remains open, something the Oilers are desperate to avoid.