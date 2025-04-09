Connor McDavid Set to Return For Oilers After Multi-Week Absence
With the playoffs looming, it appears the Edmonton Oilers will once again have the services of their north star.
Oilers center Connor McDavid is set to return Wednesday when the Oilers host the St. Louis Blues, according to a Wednesday evening report from TSN's Chris Johnston.
McDavid, 28, suffered a lower-body injury against the Winnipeg Jets on March 20. It has kept him out of the lineup for almost three weeks, during which time Edmonton has gone 4-3.
In 63 games this season, McDavid has been his usual excellent self—amassing 26 goals and 64 assists. The future Hall of Famer has won five of the last nine Art Ross Trophies as the league's leading scorer.
The Oilers are currently third in the Pacific Division, behind only the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings. They would visit the Kings in the first round of the playoffs if the season ended at press time.