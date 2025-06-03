Corey Perry Makes Decision on NHL Future Ahead of Stanley Cup Final
Corey Perry is one of the NHL's longest tenured players, having been in the league since 2005. Now in his 20th season, the 40-year-old continues to prove he has plenty left in the tank, having been a key piece of the Edmonton Oilers' success this postseason.
Perry was asked about his future in the NHL beyond this season, and he made clear to reporters that he has no intention of retiring just yet. Perry said that he's never seriously considered retirement and informed reporters that he's planning to return for a 21st season in the league, via Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Where he'll play in year 21 remains to be seen. His contract with the Oilers expires after this season, meaning Perry will hit unrestricted free agency once again, this time as a 40-year-old.
Perry appeared in 81 games during the regular season for Edmonton, registering 30 points including 11 goals and averaging 11:56 of ice time per night. During the playoffs, he has 10 points in 16 games, including seven goals.
Long gone are the days in which Perry was scoring just under one point per game, but he's showcased just how valuable he can be for a team making a deep playoff run.
Before he thinks any further about his future in the league, however, Perry and the Oilers will look to dethrone the Florida Panthers and win the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1990. It would be the second championship of Perry's career, having won one with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.